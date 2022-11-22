Alert Issued After 'Aggressive,' Rabid Fox Captured In Region

Officials in the region have issued a public alert after a rabid fox was captured by state wildlife experts.

Sullivan County Public Health is advising the public to stay away from wild animals and be vigilant of their surroundings while camping, hiking, or playing in the parks near wooded areas.

“A gray fox that was acting aggressively in the Town of Neversink was captured by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, sent to the NYS Department of Health laboratory, and tested positive for rabies,” said Public Health Director Nancy McGraw.

McGraw said there were no known exposures to humans or domestic animals, although it was found wandering near a residential home.

Rabies continues to be a concern and risk in Sullivan County, she added.

Hunting season and hiking or snowshoeing/skiing brings people outdoors and into wooded areas this time of year, so there is the potential for an increase in encounters with wild animals that can carry rabies.

“With a few basic safeguards,” noted McGraw, “you can help protect your family and pets from being exposed to the rabies virus.”

Rabies is a deadly disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord and can be transmitted from infected mammals to humans and other mammals, health officials said.

Rabies is most commonly found in raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes. Pets can get rabies if they are not vaccinated to protect them from the disease.

The best way to keep pets safe from rabies is to get them vaccinated and keep their shots up to date, the health department said.

If your pet is injured by a rabid animal, contact your veterinarian to get medical attention. Even if your pet has been vaccinated, a booster dose of rabies vaccine may be needed within five days of the incident.

Pets that are too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors and allowed outside only under direct supervision.

Report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to Public Health at 845-292-5910, ext. 0. If possible, do not let an animal escape that has possibly exposed anyone to rabies.

