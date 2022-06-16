Alert Issued After 13 Infant Deaths Linked To Fisher-Price Baby Rockers

Officials have issued an alert to consumers after the deaths of at least 13 infants were linked to two baby rocker products.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price announced on Tuesday, June 14, that between 2009 and 2021, at least 13 deaths have been linked to the Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers.

CPSC said rockers should never be used for sleep, and infants should never be left unsupervised or unrestrained in the rockers.

Consumers can report incidents involving the products to CPSC at saferproducts.gov.

According to the announcement, Fisher-Price has sold more than 17 million rockers around the world since the 1990s.

Safety videos about the products can be found here.

"Parents and caregivers should never use inclined products, such as rockers, gliders, soothers, and swings, for infant sleep and should not leave infants in these products unsupervised, unrestrained, or with bedding material, due to the risk of suffocation," the announcement reads.

CPSC also said consumers should keep in mind the following safety tips:

The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Parents and caregivers should use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment.

Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

