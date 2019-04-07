Contact Us
date 2019-04-07
News

Alert Issue For Missing Teenager Last Seen At Cocktail Lounge In Area

Joe Lombardi
Jestine D. Geraghty,
Jestine D. Geraghty, Photo Credit: New York State Police

A teenager has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Jestine D. Geraghty, 18, of Wappinger in Dutchess County, was last seen at the Whispers Cocktail Lounge, 428 Main St., in Middletown in Orange County during the evening of Saturday, April 6, police said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the New York State Police in Wappinger at (845) 677-7300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

