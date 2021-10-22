Contact Us
News

Alec Baldwin Discharges Prop Gun, Killing Crew Member, Injuring Director On Movie Set

Joe Lombardi
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Gage Skidmore

A cinematographer was killed and a director injured after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of a movie being produced in Santa Fe, New Mexico, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Pacific Time Thursday, Oct. 21, at a rank in the area, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, age 42, and director, Joel Souza, age 48, were working with the 63-year-old Baldwin on the set of “Rust," a Western.

Baldwin was seen outside the sheriff’s office headquarters "distraught and in tears while on the phone," according to a report by the Santa Fe New Mexican.

A spokesman for Baldwin said the incident was an accident. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

Production of the movie has been suspended.

A native New Yorker, Baldwin has was born on Long Island in Amityville, raised in Massapequa, and now resides in the Hamptons, in Amagansett.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

