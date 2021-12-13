Agreement Reached For $9.5 Billion Project To Create New Terminal 1 At JFK

State officials say that an agreement has been reached for a $9.5 billion project to create a new international terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday, Dec. 13, that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reached a revised agreement with The New Terminal One, an association of financial sponsors, to build the 2.4 million-square-foot terminal.

The project will create more than 10,000 jobs, Hochul said.

The New Terminal One is set to be the largest international terminal at JFK.

"As we recover from this pandemic, I want to ensure that everyone traveling to New York has a welcoming and streamlined experience, and that New Yorkers have the modernized transportation hubs they deserve," Hochul said in a statement. "The time to get large infrastructure projects done is now, and I'm committed to getting JFK's brand new Terminal One underway and completed as soon as possible."

The New Terminal One will be built on the sites of the current Terminals 1, 2, and the former Terminal 3.

Construction for the project is set to begin in mid-2022, and the first phase, which includes a new arrivals and departures hall and new gates, is expected to open in 2026.

The project is expected to be complete in about 2030, state officials said.

Construction was initially scheduled to begin in 2020, but was pushed back as the impact of COVID-19 on air travel meant the agreement had to be restructured, the governor said.

Hochul said the New Terminal One will feature 23 new gates, dining, and retail amenities, check-in halls and arrival spaces, and more.

