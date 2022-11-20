Advocates Looking To Protect Historic Hudson Valley Post Office

Advocates are hoping to preserve a historic post office building in Westchester County by designating it as a local landmark.

The Yonkers Main Post Office, located at 79-81 Main St. and built in 1927, is at the center of the effort, according to Terry Joshi, President of the Yonkers Committee For Smart Development.

The building, which has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1989, is the only public building representing the Neo-Classical style of architecture from the time, and looks much the same today as it did a century ago, Joshi said.

An application to locally landmark the building was approved by the Yonkers Landmarks Preservation Board, and it will now be up to the City Council to vote on the final approval, according to Joshi.

"The Post Office meets the definition of a local landmark in every way. Its inclusion in the National Register speaks to its significance as an architectural treasure for Yonkers," Joshi said.

According to Joshi, there appears to be no immediate danger to the building, but in the future, the US Postal Service may find the building outdated for moving mail through the city, which holds a risk that the organization may sell the building in the future and a developer could change or demolish it.

Designating the building as a local landmark would protect the building against this fate, Joshi said.

