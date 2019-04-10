Acura Recalls 360,000 SUVs

Acura was forced to hit the brakes and recall nearly 325,000 vehicles due to potentially leaky taillight assemblies.

The company announced that more than 323,000 MDX crossovers have been recalled nationwide due to faulty brake lights. Models produced between 2014 and 2019 are subject to be recalled, according to Acura’s official statement that was released this week.

In addition to the vehicles recalled in the United States, Acura is also reportedly recalling approximately 37,000 more vehicles in other markets, bringing the total to more than 360,000.

"Due to a body variation in tailgate manufacturing, the rear tailgate lid light seals may deform and allow water to leak into the light assemblies, according to Acura. “Should this happen, the water can find its way to electrical components, and cause the taillights to malfunction.”

An Acura spokesperson said that dealers will replace the gasket seals on the affected vehicles, and if needed, replace the faulty light assemblies and their associated wiring sub-harnesses. Any needed repairs will be free-of-charge, the company noted.

No crashes or injuries have been reported in connection to the faulty lights. Those impacted by the recall will be contacted by Acura by mail in the coming weeks.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.