Actor Who Grew Up In Region Accused Of Sexual Assault

Two women have accused Chris Noth of sexual assault, and the actor has issued a statement denying the accusations, according to a new report.

Noth, who played the role of Mr. Big on Sex and the City and grew up in Connecticut, was accused of sexual assault by a 40-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman who remained anonymous in a report from The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, Dec. 16.

The 40-year-old woman said Noth sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles in 2004 when she was 22 years old, and the 31-year-old woman reported that he sexually assaulted her in New York in 2015 when she was 25 years old.

Noth, age 67, denied the allegations in the statement through his representative to The Hollywood Reporter and several other news outlets, saying he did not assault the two women and that his encounters with them were consensual.

Noth, who was born in Wisconsin, moved with his family to Fairfield County when he was age 5, and grew up there, in Stamford.

Read the full report from The Hollywood Reporter here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.