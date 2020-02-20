Accused Spring Valley Library Killer Was Free On Attempted Rape Charge Under Bail Reforms

The 25-year-old man behind bars for allegedly fatally stabbing a Rockland County library security guard was free on an attempted rape charge under recent bail reforms.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Sandra Wilson, 52, of Spring Valley, was killed by Blanchard Glaudin, on the third floor of the Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley, after she asked him to turn his music down.

According to Spring Valley Police, Glaudin attacked Wilson with a 6-inch knife in which he stabbed her repeatedly before being restrained by "heroic" bystanders.

Following his arrest by Spring Valley Police, it came to light that Glaudin had been arrested on Dec. 20, 2019, by Orangetown police using the name Gaudin Blanchard, said Orangetown Police Capt. James Brown.

According to the arrest report filed with the Nyack Justice Court, Glaudin was arrested after allegedly attacking a female patient at the Montefiore Nyack Hospital around 12:30 p.m., on Nov. 9.

The report states Glaudin entered the hospital room of the victim, held her by the throat, bit her neck, and told her to, 'Shut up and do not scream. Pull down your pants. I do not care about your blood.' "

The victim was able to fight until Glaudin was removed by Nyack Hospital staff, the report says.

The victim suffered visible physical injuries to the neck and throat, the report stated.

He was charged with attempted rape, assault, and harassment, said Brown.

He was arraigned on the same day on a $10,000 bond and was held in the Rockland County Jail, said Brown.

Glaudin was later released by another judge on bail under bail reform changes.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II, said on Thursday, Feb. 20 that his office is looking at how Glaudin was out of jail.

"As we try to understand the tragedy that occurred on Tuesday at the Finkelstein Library in Spring Valley, which took the life of Sandra Wilson, the question has arisen as to how Blanchard Glaudin could be out of jail after charges for a felony crime had been lodged against him stemming from an incident that happened in the Town of Orangetown in November 2019," said Walsh. "Although I was not in the office on that date, I have directed my executive team to examine all documents and minutes related to this case. Rest assured, I will investigate this issue and reveal the findings as soon as possible."

Walsh added that, currently, the main focus of his office was to ensure all possible is being done in regard to the senseless killing of Wilson.

"My office will work tirelessly to prosecute Mr. Glaudin and to provide justice to all involved," he added.

