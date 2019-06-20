Accused Drug Dealer Caught With Oxycodone, Ilegal Loaded Firearms In Rockland Raid

Drugs and illegal weapons were being stored at a residence being used as an illegal daycare center that was raided by law enforcement in Rockland County, Spring Valley police said.

The Spring Valley Police Department and Rockland County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Lake Street home on Tuesday, June 18, in Spring Valley, following an extensive investigation into drug sales in the area, investigators said.

During the raid, police said that investigators found more than 200 oxycodone pills and two illegal, loaded guns. The investigation also determined that an illegal day care center was being operated at the home. There were six children inside the residence at the time of the raid.

According to police, the investigation determined that the residence was being used to store drugs and illegal weapons, and drugs were sold out of the home while the daycare was operational.

The raid led to the arrest of Spring Valley resident Quran Dent-Chapman, 25, who was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a loaded weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to respond to the charges.

Police said that Child Protective Services and the Child Care Resource Center of Rockland were notified and an investigation was initiated in regards to the illegal operation of the daycare center.

