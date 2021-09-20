911 Caller Saw Brian Laundrie Hit, Slap Gabby Petito Before Her Disappearance, Report Says

A caller who reported a "domestic dispute" between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in August told a 911 dispatcher that Laundrie was physically violent with Petito, according to a new report.

Fox News reported on Monday, Sept. 20, that it had obtained the audio of the Sunday, Aug. 12, call which led Utah police to approach the couple.

The caller reportedly said Laundrie had been slapping and hitting Petito before the couple drove off in Petito's van.

The report comes a day after a body the FBI said is "consistent" with the description of Petito was found in the Wyoming national park where law enforcement had been searching for the 22-year-old Blue Point woman.

Her family had reported her missing on Saturday, Sept. 11. She had been traveling across the country in her van with Laundrie, her fiancé, who returned to Florida without her on Sept. 1 and refused to cooperate with investigators.

Police are searching for Laundrie, who has not been seen in nearly a week, according to his parents.

Bodycam footage previously released by the Moab Police Department that was taken when officers responding to the Sunday, Aug. 12 report showed Petito crying as she told police about the altercation with Laundrie.

Officers wrote in the report that Petito had been the one to slap Laundrie and that no one had reported Laundrie had struck Petito, Fox News said.

Police also said no one was seriously injured and no one wanted to press charges.

Police categorized the incident as a "mental/emotional health break," and the couple agreed to separate for the night.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.