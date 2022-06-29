65-Year-Old From Haverstraw Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing, Raping 15-Year-Old

A 65-year-old man was found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl in the Hudson Valley.

Rockland County resident Jimmie Moore, of Haverstraw, was found guilty of third-degree rape, third-degree attempted rape, and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

The trial began on Monday, June 13, and ended on Monday, June 27, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh on Wednesday, June 29.

Investigators found that Moore sexually abused and raped the victim in Haverstraw from May 1, 2019, through July 20, 2019, the DA's Office reported.

"I want to thank the Haverstraw Police Department who worked closely with Rockland County District Attorney's Office Special Victims Unit to ensure justice for the victim," Walsh said. "We must now support the victim in this case as she deals with the trauma of this horrific crime."

Moore was remanded to the Rockland County Jail until sentencing, which is set for Tuesday, Sept. 20, Walsh said.

