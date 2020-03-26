6,448 New COVID-19 Cases Bring Statewide Total To 37,258: Breakdown By Top 10 Locations In NY

There were 100 new COVID-19-related deaths in New York as the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state climbs to 37,258.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there have been 6,448 new COVID-19 in the state, with the death toll rising to 385 as of Thursday, March 26. New York now accounts for approximately 51 percent of the nation’s 72,700 cases.

Of the 37,258 positive New York cases, 5,327 people are currently hospitalized, including 1,290 ICU patients. Since the outbreak began, 1,517 COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized have been discharged.

“The number of deaths is increasing, and that’s bad news, because people are dying," Cuomo said. "That’s the worst news you can have.

“But it was not unexpected. People who were infected and hospitalized have been on ventilators. And the longer you’re on a ventilator, the more probability of a bad outcome.

“We now have people who have been on ventilators for 20 to 30 days. The longer you’re on a ventilator, the more likely you’re not going to come off the ventilator, and that’s what’s happening because we’ve had people on them for quite a long time.”

Cuomo added that, “we expect that number to increase, because as time goes on, we have more and more people on ventilators for a longer period of time.

New York is still the hardest-hit state by COVID-19, nearly 10 times the numbers in New Jersey (4,402), California (3,183), Washington (2,585), and Michigan (2,286). Cuomo noted that Louisiana is one of the hottest spots for the virus now, climbing to 1,795 confirmed cases.

In New York, the most impacted counties:

New York City: 21,393 (3,537 new cases);

Westchester: 5,944 (1,253);

Nassau: 3,914 (629);

Suffolk: 2,735 (475);

Rockland: 1,197 (229);

Orange: 751 (113);

Dutchess: 190 (37);

Albany: 171 (19);

Monroe: 139 (21);

Erie: 134 (12).

There have also been cases confirmed in every county in the Hudson Valley.

“This is a life moment," Cuomo said. "This is a moment in the life of this country. This is a moment in the life of the world. This is a moment for each of us and our families.

“People can be great when things are great, but now you’ll see what a person does when the pressure is on.”

