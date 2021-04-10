Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

61-Year-Old Unlawfully Entered School Buildings Across Westchester, DA Says

Zak Failla
Gavel
Gavel Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A 61-year old man who unlawfully entered school buildings across Westchester, stealing various items along the way, is facing a host of charges, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Mount Vernon resident Donald Mack Bennett was arraigned in Westchester County Court on Friday, April 9, where he was charged for unlawfully entered school buildings in communities across Westchester and in some instances, stealing items

Specifically, Bennett was charged with:

  • Seven counts of burglary;
  • Six counts of grand larceny;
  • Two counts of petit larceny.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said that in 2020 and earlier this year, Bennett allegedly illegally entered the Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Scarsdale, Waverly School in Eastchester, Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, and Mercy College in Irvington.

The investigation by the Dobbs Ferry, Eastchester, Irvington, New Rochelle, and Scarsdale Police Departments led them to Bennett, who was arrested on Thursday, March 4.

“I share the concern of parents and other residents who recognize that it is both deeply disturbing and absolutely unacceptable for anyone to enter a school building unlawfully,” Rocah said. “I am committed to keeping our children, teachers, and school staff safe and feeling as secure as possible.”

Bennett, a convicted felon with a lengthy history of burglary, has been remanded to the Westchester County Jail since his arrest. No return court date has been announced.

