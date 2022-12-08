6 Rockland County Employees Charged With Falsifying Hours Worked, Police Say

Six Rockland County employees have been charged with allegedly charging the county for hours that they did not work.

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office arrested the six on Wednesday, Dec. 7 following a six-week investigation into misconduct at the county division of Environmental Resources.

The investigation was initiated by Rockland County Executive Ed Day after learning of improprieties in the Parks Division.

The six individuals were each charged with varying counts of falsifying business records, official misconduct, and petit larceny, Chief Of Police Operations Theodore Brovarski said.

Those arrested were:

Alexis R. Slade, age 35, of Haverstraw. She was charged with 23 counts of each charge.

Richard J. Siddi, age 36, of Bardonia. He was charged with 13 counts of each charge.

Timothy K. Trimble, age 52, of Stony Point. He was charged with 60 counts of each charge.

Orange County resident Thomas L. Starr, age 46, of New Windsor. He was charged with 94 counts of each charge.

Orange County resident Christopher A. Quinones, age 30, of Westtown. He was charged with 27 counts of each charge.

Sullivan County resident Georgie J. Cruz, age 41, of Bloomingburg. He was charged with 27 counts of petit larceny and 25 counts of falsifying business records and official misconduct.

The six were processed on the above charges and released on appearance tickets returnable in the Town of Haverstraw Justice Court on Monday, Dec. 19.

"This administration has zero tolerance for this type of behavior, and as such turned it over to law enforcement immediately for appropriate action," Day said.

