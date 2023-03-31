Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
$50K Powerball Ticket Sold At 'Lucky' Hudson Valley Store

Kathy Reakes
Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, where the latest winning third-prize Powerball ticket was sold. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Powerball

Yep, if you follow lottery wins in the Hudson Valley you know the latest third-prize-winning Powerball ticket was sold at a "lucky" store.

The winning ticket worth $50,000, was sold in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh for the Wednesday, March 29 Powerball game, said the New York Lottery.

The winning numbers were 4-9-24-46-66 and the Powerball was 7.

The winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball.

No word yet on who the winner is. 

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

