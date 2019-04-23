Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Breaking News: One From Rockland Among Boy Scout Leaders Accused Of Sex Abuse
431-Pound Bear Euthanized After Confronting Resident, Ransacking Connecticut Home

Kathy Reakes
A large black bear entered a Simsbury home and ransacked the house.
A 431-pound bear was euthanized after entering a home in Connecticut, confronting the homeowner and then ransacking the kitchen and dining room.

The incident took place early Saturday morning, April 20 when a Simsbury homeowner walked into his kitchen and was met by the huge bear who was looking for food, said Lee Sawyer, spokesman for Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The homeowner immediately left the home and called the police who contacted DEEP officials.

While inside the home, the bear broke windows and flooded the kitchen and dining room after either breaking the kitchen sink or turning it on, Sawyer said.

"The bear ransacked the home," he added.

The bear had a tag and had been inside at least six other homes, he added.

"Unfortunately, he had to be euthanized because he was labeled a 'problem bear,'" Sawyer said.

Sawyer said the bear had been "habituated" to associate food with the inside of homes, either from garbage cans, bird feeders or pet food.

The department is reminding residents to remove bird feeders and pet food from outside and to use locking garbage cans.

If you encounter a black bear be sure to make a loud noise and back away.

