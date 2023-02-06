3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In NY

An earthquake has been reported in Western New York, according to authorities.

The United States Geological Survey said it had a magnitude of 3.8, was centered near Buffalo, east-northeast of West Seneca, and was felt at around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

An interactive map from the service is available here and in the image above.

Earthquakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude rank fifth highest on a six-level scale and are characterized as being "often felt, but only causing minor damage."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.