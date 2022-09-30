36 Nabbed In Drug Bust Centered In Area

A four-month-long investigation into drug trafficking in the region led to the arrest of 36 people and the seizure of a large number of drugs.

The investigation, dubbed “Operation Final Blow” was initially started by the City of Port Jervis Police Department, and also included:

The Orange County Drug Task Force

The New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team

The Pike County Criminal Investigations Division of the Pike County District Attorney’s Office

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and

The investigation included the use of court-ordered eavesdropping, as well as the execution of 17 search warrants, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Search warrants executed during the investigation resulted in the seizure of:

Approximately two kilograms of cocaine

74 grams of heroin

165 grams of fentanyl

1,600 ecstasy pills'

235 pills containing oxycodone,

Other items seized include seven illegally possessed firearms and $153,690, 11 automobiles, four motorcycles, and two ATVs, Hoovler said.

In addition to court-ordered eavesdropping and search warrants, the investigation included controlled narcotic purchases, officials said.

The following suspects have been charged with the conspiracy in the second degree, for having agreed to engage in the sale of drugs, Hoovler added.

Wayne Smith, age 42, of Deerpark

Joseph Bruno, age 43, of Port Jervis

Christian Shomo, age 33, of Mount Hope

Andrew Mitchell, age 47, of Vernon, New Jersey

Raymond Hamilton, age 43, of Glen Spey

Jose Parra, age 61, of Port Washington

Thomas Bratton, age 50, of Middletown

Brian Stevenson, age 45, of Port Jervis

Gregory Luca, age 38, of Pike County, Pennsylvania

Ryan McCormick, age 47, of Glen Spey

Tyara Porter, age 49, of Monticello

Tyree Bolden, age 44, of Rock Hill

Brian Rossnagle, age 36, of Port Jervis

Daniel Scott, age 41, of Village of Chester

David Porter, age 70, of Port Jervis

Christine Ryan, age 31, of Pike County, Pennsylvania

Dennis Dunne, age 36, of Pike County, Pennsylvania

Gerald Harden, age 43, Port Jervis

Jack Piscitelli, age 24, Port Jervis

Kaylynne Doran, age 33, of Pike County, Pennsylvania

Kenneth Bruno, age 68, Port Jervis

Michael Diana, age 59, Port Jervis

Michael Gurliacci, age 40, of Port Jervis

Ronald Babcock, age 28, of Port Jervis

Trevone Waxter, age 38, of Port Jervis

Walter Finch, age 43, of Pike County, Pennsylvania

Ryan Platner, age 36, Port Jervis

Police and prosecutors are requesting the public’s help in locating four others including:

Christopher Stubble, age 38, of Port Jervis

William Cummings, age 38, of Pike County, Pennsylvania

Kristie Hemion, age 35, of Port Jervis

Adam Russ, age 49, Wurtsboro

“The amount of narcotics being trafficked in western Orange County and the surrounding areas is simply staggering,” said Hoovler. “It is only through the coordinated actions of various law enforcement agencies that we can stop those higher-level dealers who try to insulate themselves by only dealing in large amounts with other criminals who they know and trust."

