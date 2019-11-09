Contact Us
3.4M GM SUVs, Pickup Trucks Recalled Due To Brake Problem

2015 GMC Sierra 1500 models are among the vehicles subject to a recall. Photo Credit: Amazon

Facing pressure from the federal government, General Motors is recalling more than 3.4 million pickup trucks and SUVs nationwide that may have potential brake problems.

The recall includes Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickup models from 2014 through 2018, as well as Cadillac Escalade models from 2015 to 2017, and the GMC Yukon, Chevy Suburban and Tahoe models from 2015 through 2018.

According to GM, as the pump in power-assisted brakes age, they may put out less power than needed, increasing stopping distance and the risk of a crash.

The recall comes following a lengthy investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which began last year in November. There have been more than 100 complaints from truck owners of poor brake performance, and there have been reports of nearly a dozen crashes that caused two injuries.

GM said that owners of vehicles subject to the recall can take their trucks to a dealership, where the dealer will recalibrate the brake control module for free. Owners can expect to be notified if their truck is subject to recall this month.

