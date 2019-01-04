30 Million Vehicles Now Under Recall Due To Potentially Deadly Airbags

More than 953,000 Ford vehicles worldwide are being recalled as part of a wider, massive recall of Takata passenger airbag inflators that can explode when deployed and hurl shrapnel.

The Ford recall includes 782,000 vehicles in the United States: the 2010 and 2011 Ford Ranger, the 2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX, the 2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, the 2010 and 2011 Mercury Milan, and the 2010 to 2014 Ford Mustang.

At least 23 people have been killed worldwide by the inflators.

A total of 30 million vehicles equipped with 50 million defective Takata airbags are under recall.

