30-Acre Wildfire Believed To Be Ignited By Lightning Strike Breaks Out At Park In Hudson Valley

A lightning strike is believed to have started a large 30-acre Hudson Valley wildfire at a state park that is still burning.

Some 100 state and local firefighters have been battling the Ulster County blaze at the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park in Ellenville.

“I want to thank all the agencies, staff, and volunteers who have coordinated the response and assure residents that we are doing everything we can to keep people safe,” Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said. “Conditions right now are very dry, and we must remain vigilant and careful about fires.”

The fire is believed to have been started by a lightning strike on Saturday, Aug. 27, local emergency officials said.

Due to remote and rugged terrain, state police aviation units were called in to assist with scouting the fire and providing bucket drops, officials said.

On Monday, Aug. 29, nearly 100 state and local firefighters, working in a joint unified command led by the state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers, engaged in a suppression effort.

Two state police helicopters have conducted over 100 bucket drops, officials aid,

Over the next 24 hours, the fire is expected to spread and crews will continue to work on suppression efforts. There’s one seasonal hunting cabin within the vicinity of the Napanoch Fire, and no immediate threat to residents, Ryan said.

If conditions change, notifications will be made. Extremely dry conditions and difficult terrain are increasing the challenges in containing the fire, he added.

DEC is working with local fire departments to coordinate a water supply to reach the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

