North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

3-Year-Old Boy From Rockland Dies After Being Hit By Bus

Baruch Eisenberg of Monsey in Rockland County. Photo Credit: Contributed

A trip overseas for the Passover holiday turned tragic for an area family when a 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by a bus.

Baruch Eisenberg of Monsey in Rockland County was holding his mother’s hand, standing on the sidewalk, when he suddenly ran into the street and was struck by the bus on Monday evening, April 22 in Betar Illit, Israel, located about 10 miles southwest of Jerusalem, according to the Yeshiva World. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

The boy's family had just celebrated his Upsherin haircut, and his parents and siblings all witnessed the horrific accident, the report said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

