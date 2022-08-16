3 Massage Parlors In Hudson Valley Closed Due To Prostitution

Three massage parlors were busted for offering prostitution services to undercover officers during an investigation in Westchester, police said.

The parlors were busted in Larchmont and Mamaroneck on Wednesday, August 10.

The investigation was undertaken after both departments received a tip from a local resident, said Larchmont Poice Chief Chris McNerney.

"Investigators found individuals at all locations that did knowingly and unlawfully purport themselves as licensed massage therapists without the requisite state licenses, and several locations where individuals did offer to engage in sexual conduct with undercover officers for a fee," the chief said.

The locations busted for prostitution included:

Horizon Spa- 408 Mamaroneck Ave., Mamaroneck: Defendants- Byambakhand Dorjkhand, age 47, and Sooyeon Heo, age 37. Both were charged with prostitution and the unauthorized practice of a profession.

Moon Spa 1 - 2039 Palmer Ave., Larchmont; Defendant- Siqian Liu, age 39. Liu was charged with prostitution and the unauthorized practice of a profession.

Sunflowers Reflexology Spa - 3 North Ave., Larchmont; Defendant- YanPing Guo, age 51. Guo was charged with prostitution and the unauthorized practice of a profession.

The following locations were violated for unauthorized practice of a profession:

Jan Spa Massage- 921 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck: Defendants - Rena Ren, age 54, Bi Ya Juan, age 54.

Spring Spa- 2120 Boston Post Road, Larchmont; Defendant - Fu Shiyue, age 35.

All locations were ordered closed by their respective Village Building departments, the chief said.

All defendants were processed and released on appearance tickets.

The Villages of Larchmont and Mamaroneck Police Departments were assisted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and the Village of Elmsford Building Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.