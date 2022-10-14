3 Found Dead By Furnace Repairman At Home In Connecticut, Police Say

Three people were found dead inside a Fairfield County home by a furnace repairman.

The incident took place in Stamford around 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 at a residence on Scofield Avenue.

According to Assistant Chief Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police, the repairman was told to enter the rental home through the basement area to fix the furnace that was not working.

While working, he noticed a woman about 30 years old lying on a couch and at first thought she might be asleep, Conklin said.

After the woman didn't move, the repairman checked her and found that the woman was dead and called Stamford Police, Conklin added.

Conklin said when officers arrived and did a sweep of the home they found two men in their mid-30s dead on the floor of the first-floor kitchen.

An investigation is underway, but Conklin said they believe the trio may have died from a fentanyl overdose after a white powdery substance was found at the scene.

"We feel it's important to get the word out of these deaths due to the high number of recent overdoses and overdose deaths the department has seen due to this dangerous drug," Conklin said.

The names of the victims have not been released as police work to identify them and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stamford Police Detective Division at 203-977-4417.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

