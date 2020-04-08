283 COVID-19 Deaths Now Reported In Westchester: New Breakdown Of Cases By Municipality

The death toll in Westchester continues to rise, even as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has begun plateauing in New York State.

Westchester County Executive announced that there have now been 283 deaths reported countywide, as widespread testing continues for the virus.

Latimer said that 46,701 people have now been tested for the virus countywide, with 14,804 testing positive for COVID-19. There are currently 1,056 Westchester residents who are hospitalized for the virus, approximately 10 percent.

“Compared to the other suburbs in Nassau and Suffolk, our numbers are comparable, but it’s important to look at the perspective,” he said. “It’s encouraging over the past two weeks that so many people who tested positive for the virus have overcome it.”

According to Latimer, the 10 percent hospitalization rate is relatively encouraging, as they expected a surge in cases to hit upwards of 20 percent, which could be a breaking point. He said that there are currently approximately 3,000 available hospital beds, with the option of adding 1,500 in the worst-case scenario.

The County Executive said that “the percentage numbers give us some confidence that we can handle the level of contagion that (we) anticipate, but no one can predict how it all plays out.”

“We’re never going to forget the spring of 2020,” Latimer said. “Let’s make sure we’re all there in 2021.”

Latimer provided the following breakdown of COVID-19 in each Westchester municipality:

Yonkers 1,730

New Rochelle 775

Mount Vernon 717

White Plains 430

Greenburgh 337

Ossining Village 300

Port Chester 284

Cortlandt 208

Yorktown 208

Mount Pleasant 195

Peekskill 181

Eastchester 135

Scarsdale 124

Sleepy Hollow 119

Harrison 113

Mamaroneck Village 98

Mount Kisco 93

Dobbs Ferry 79

Tarrytown 77

Rye Brook 69

New Castle 67

Bedford 66

Somers 65

Mamaroneck Town 61

Rye City 62

Ossining Town 57

Pelham 49

Pleasantville 47

North Castle 47

Tuckahoe 44

Croton-on-Hudson 44

Hastings-on-Hudson 42

Pelham Manor 38

Elmsford 36

Ardsley 35

Bronxville 32

Briarcliff Manor 32

Irvington 30

Lewisboro 29

Larchmont 28

North Salem 14

Buchanan 8

Pound Ridge 6

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.