26-Year-Old Sentenced For DWI Crash That Killed Woman Near Westchester County Center

The family of a 57-year-old woman was present in court as the drunk driver who killed her last year was sentenced to prison time for vehicular manslaughter.

Elmsford resident Glen Robinson, 26, has been sentenced to a term of between two and six years in prison for hitting and killing Susan Benjamin-Bailey outside of the Westchester County Center last January.

Robinson pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in January.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said that shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 24 last year, Robinson was driving while intoxicated in White Plains, and Benjamin-Bailey, 57, who resided in the Bronx, was on her way to work in Westchester.

At the intersection of Tarrytown Road and Central Avenue, Robinson drove his Chevrolet Cruze into Benjamin-Bailey as she crossed the roadway in front of the County Center.

Benjamin-Bailey was taken to White Plains Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Scarpino noted that Robinson drove into the brick garden bed surrounding the clock tower, completely damaging the structure and the clock as well.

In court for his sentencing on Wednesday, Sept. 23, Benjamin-Bailey’s daughter Kimesha Kelly spoke on behalf of her family to describe “the devastating impact their mother’s death has had on them and their extended family.

“She made it clear, Susan Benjamin-Bailey was the center of their lives,” Scarpino added.

Emotional impact statements from the victim’s mother and her ten siblings in Jamaica were read into the record, with other family members also speaking in court.

