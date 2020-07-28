25-Year-Old Drowns After Slipping At Harriman State Park, Police Say

A 25-year-old drowned after slipping into a lake at Harriman State Park, state police said.

State troopers, along with New York State Park Police, responded to Lake Sebago Beach at the park on Monday, July 27 at about 2:45 p.m. after a report of a drowning.

An investigation revealed that seven people were swimming in the lake, according to police.

Rashad Ibrahim, of the Bronx, slipped off a rock into the lake and began struggling, police said. He did not resurface.

Ibrahim was located dead by Thiells Search and Rescue. State and Park Police were also assisted by Mahwah Fire Department.

Harriman State Park, located in Rockland and Orange counties, is the second-largest state park in New York.

