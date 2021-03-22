Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

24-Year-Old Killed After Falling From Cliff At Park In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 24-year-old man was killed after falling from a cliff at Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
A 24-year-old man was killed after falling from a cliff at Minnewaska State Park Preserve. Photo Credit: Minnewaska State Park Preserve

A 24-year-old man was killed during a fatal fall at a park in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 3 p.m., Sunday, March 21, at Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Kerhonkson in Ulster County, State Police Trooper Steven Nevel said.

The man fell about 100 from a cliff when he died, Nevel said.

No apparent foul play is suspected, he added.

The incident is under investigation.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.