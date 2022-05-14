Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Unsettled Stretch Will See Strong Storm System With Damaging Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes
News

24-Year-Old Found Guilty Of Rape In Area

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
The New York State Police barracks in Monroe in Orange County.
The New York State Police barracks in Monroe in Orange County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A New York jury has found a 24-year-old Connecticut man guilty of rape.

Fairfield County resident Lucas Xavier, of Brookfield, was convicted Thursday, May 12, following a trial for third-degree rape in Orange County.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in Woodbury in 2019, according to New York State Police.

Xavier had been accused of forcible sexual intercourse with an unwilling party, police said.

He later turned himself in to police.

“When someone says no, it means no,” Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said in a statement following the verdict.

“I commend the brave actions of the survivor in this case who came forward and testified about the traumatic day she was sexually assaulted. My office will continue to provide support for victims of sexual assault and seek to hold offenders accountable for their actions,” Hoovler said.

Xavier faces up to four years in prison and ten years of post-release supervision.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, June 21.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.