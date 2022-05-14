24-Year-Old Found Guilty Of Rape In Area

A New York jury has found a 24-year-old Connecticut man guilty of rape.

Fairfield County resident Lucas Xavier, of Brookfield, was convicted Thursday, May 12, following a trial for third-degree rape in Orange County.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in Woodbury in 2019, according to New York State Police.

Xavier had been accused of forcible sexual intercourse with an unwilling party, police said.

He later turned himself in to police.

“When someone says no, it means no,” Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said in a statement following the verdict.

“I commend the brave actions of the survivor in this case who came forward and testified about the traumatic day she was sexually assaulted. My office will continue to provide support for victims of sexual assault and seek to hold offenders accountable for their actions,” Hoovler said.

Xavier faces up to four years in prison and ten years of post-release supervision.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, June 21.

