$23.6M Bridge Construction Project Starts In Area

Orange County’s construction project to replace or rehabilitate seven bridges has officially begun as of Thursday, August 1, according to New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.

The $23.6 million project will rehabilitate four bridges and replace three others along Route 9W in an effort to improve safety and enhance ease of travel throughout the towns of New Windsor, Cornwall and Highlands in Orange County.

“This project is part of Governor Cuomo’s unprecedented commitment to building a 21st Century transportation infrastructure that improves quality of life and promotes economic growth,” said Dominguez. “These bridges are important links that keep people and goods moving throughout Orange County and are essential ingredients to the region’s continued prosperity.”

Rehabilitation efforts include the construction of new road surfaces, increased vertical clearances, concrete arch and substructure repairs, and new parapets, railings and sidewalks.

The following bridges will be fully replaced:

River Road bridge over Route 9W, Town of New Windsor

Route 9W bridge over Quaker Avenue, Town of Cornwall

Willow Avenue bridge over Route 9W, Town of Cornwall

Angola Road bridge over Route 9W bridge, Town of Cornwall

The following bridges will be refurbished:

Route 9W bridge over Route 218, Town of Cornwall

Route 9W bridge over Black Forest Creek, Town of Cornwall

Route 9W bridge Route 218, Town of Highlands

During construction, traffic on Route 9W at the Quaker Avenue Bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction. River Road, Willow Avenue and Angola Road will be closed to traffic in the construction area with local detours posted. Lane closures will also be required on the three bridges being refurbished with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The project has an anticipated completion time of Fall 2020.

“These important bridge replacement and rehabilitation projects will help reduce traffic impacts on these highly utilized roadways, benefiting our residents greatly,” said Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus. “Bridge infrastructure is vital to the region, and I want to thank the State Department of Transportation for funding these initiatives. This is an exciting opportunity for Orange County, and we are ecstatic that construction has begun.”

