23-Year-Old Woman Charged After Federal Judge From NY Killed In Hit-Run Crash

A woman has been charged after a longtime Federal judge in New York was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Sandra Feuerstein, US District Judge of the Eastern District of New York on Long Island, died Friday morning, April 9 after she was struck by a vehicle in Boca Raton, Florida, according to authorities.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Nastasia Snape, of North Lauderdale, Florida, then struck a 6-year-old boy, according to the Sun-Sentinel of South Florida.

Witnesses said Snape had been driving erratically and after crashing told emergency responders she was "Harry Potter" before officers found "designer drugs" in her purse, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Snape was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, vehicular homicide, and leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, according to the report.

Feuerstein, age 75, served in the district’s Central Islip courthouse and joined the federal bench in 2003 after being nominated by then-President George W. Bush.

A New York City native, Feuerstein received her law degree at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law after obtaining a Bachelor's degree at the University of Vermont.

