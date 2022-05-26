23-Year-Old Sentenced For Fatally Shooting Hudson Valley Man

A 23-year-old man will spend more than a decade in prison after admitting to shooting and killing another during an argument in the Hudson Valley, authorities announced.

Mount Vernon resident Jonathan Jeanty has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a violent felony, for the 2020 shooting of a Yonkers man.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Roach said that at approximately 11 p.m. on April 12, 2020, Jeanty shot 24-year-old Tremell Robinson during an argument near South First Avenue in Mount Vernon.

Robinson was treated at the scene and transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the shooting by the Mount Vernon Police Department led detectives to identify Jeanty as a suspect, and he was arrested on April 16, 2020.

In addition to his prison term, Jeanty was also sentenced to 15 years of post-release supervision.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.