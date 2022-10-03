Contact Us
23-Year-Old Indicted For Allegedly Shooting 3 People In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
According to the report, Henderson allegedly injured three people when he fired about 11 gunshots at a group of people on School Street. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Image by Diego Fabian Parra Pabon from Pixabay

A 23-year-old man was indicted on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting three people in Westchester County over the summer.

Jaquan Henderson, of Yonkers, was charged in the shooting that injured three people in Yonkers in July, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Monday, Oct. 3.

The DA's Office said he was indicted for:

  • Three counts of second-degree attempted murder
  • Three counts of first-degree assault
  • Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

According to the report, at about 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, Henderson allegedly injured three people when he fired about 11 gunshots at a group of people on School Street.

The victims underwent emergency treatment at area hospitals, the DA's Office said.

Rocah said Henderson was arrested in Lithonia, Georgia, on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

