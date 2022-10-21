Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 'The Gig's Up': NY Announces New Actions To Crack Down On Catalytic Converter, Auto Thefts
News

225-Pound Black Bear That Attacked Connecticut Boy Had 'Rare Pieces Of Macaroni' In Stomach

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A black bear that attacked a 10-year-old boy had 'rare macaroni' in his stomach, a necropsy found.
A black bear that attacked a 10-year-old boy had 'rare macaroni' in his stomach, a necropsy found. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by Kevin Phillips

A 225-pound black bear that attacked a 10-year-old boy had rare pieces of macaroni in his stomach, according to a necropsy.

The male bear attacked the boy in Litchfield County on Sunday, Oct. 16, as he played in his grandparent's yard in the town of Morris.

Following the attack, which left the boy with non-life-threatening injuries including claw marks on his back and injuries to his leg, the bear was euthanized.

The report, released by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on Thursday, Oct. 20,  said “rare pieces of macaroni” were found in the bear’s stomach, which could be indicative the bear had eaten garbage in the past but not recently.

The bear was also found to have “good nutritional body condition with adequate fat reserves.” The DEEP report said stomach contents “were normal for an omnivore,” containing nuts, berries, and leaves.

A rabies test for the bear was negative, the report said.

DEEP says more test results are pending, including a panel of the liver and stomach which was sent to the Sent to Michigan State University for examination.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.