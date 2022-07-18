Contact Us
22-Year-Old From Orange County Killed In Head-On Crash In Region

Michael Mashburn
New York State Police are investigating a head-on crash on State Route 209 in Wurtsboro that killed 22-year-old Shumaar Seward on Friday, July 15.
A 22-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed in a head-on crash in the region that sent another driver to the hospital.

The wreck happened at around 7:45 a.m. Friday, July 15, in Sullivan County on State Route 209, according to New York State Police.

Investigators said a 2010 Toyota Venza was traveling northbound in the Village of Wurtsboro when it crossed the center line, striking a 2020 Dodge Charger driving on the southbound side.

The impact left the driver of the Toyota, identified as Orange County resident Shumaar Seward, of Middletown, trapped in his vehicle until troopers and medics were able to free him.

Medics attempted life-saving measures, but Seward was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Dodge, a 48-year-old Bloomingburg woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Garnet Medical Health Center for evaluation.

State Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

