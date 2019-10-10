21-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Shooting 'Uncooperative,' Police Say

Police are searching for leads into a shooting that left an area man with serious injuries.

The shooting took place around 10:52 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9 in Newburgh the area of William and Renwick streets, said City of Newburgh Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

Police were alerted to the shooting after receiving a "Shot Spotter," notification, Burns said.

Upon arrival, officers learned that Romeo Herring, 21, had been shot in his abdomen and his leg.

He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital by a private vehicle and was uncooperative with investigators, Burns said.

Herring is listed in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is being handled by the City of Newburgh detectives and the Non-Fatal Shooting task force.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-561-3131.

