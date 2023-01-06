21-Year-Old Rockland Woman Hit, Killed by Car

A 21-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while walking on a street in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Rockland County, around 5:10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Route 304 and Clearview Road in New City.

The first arriving Clarkstown Police officers found Keptia Fara Brutus, of Spring Valley, lying in the center lane of southbound Route 304, said Det. Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police.

Officers rendered medical aid until Rockland Paramedics and EMS arrived on the scene and resumed care.

Brutus was transported by EMS to Westchester Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead later that evening, Peters said.

The driver of the 4D sedan that was involved remained on the scene and displayed no signs of impairment, he added.

The Clarkstown Police Department Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and performed their investigation, which caused that portion of Route 304 to be closed for several hours.

