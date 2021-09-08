20-Year-Old From Hudson Valley Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing Teen

A man will spend decades in prison after fatally stabbing a teenager in Northern Westchester and proceeding to attack a fellow detainee while in jail.

Jahliv Niles, age 20, of Peekskill, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision for the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Omarion McKenzie.

He was also sentenced to two years in prison with three years post-release supervision for attacking a fellow detainee at Westchester County Jail in Valhalla.

In May, Niles pleaded guilty to felony counts of manslaughter and second-degree assault.

On March 27, 2020, Niles, then 18 years old, approached McKenzie, a senior at Peekskill High School, and stabbed him in the chest, stomach, and back on Howard Street.

McKenzie was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Niles was apprehended by police shortly thereafter.

The Peekskill Police Department investigated the case and made the arrest with an assist from Westchester Police.

While he was at Westchester County Jail, Rocah said that Niles attacked a fellow inmate on May 19, 2020, while he was detained following his arrest.

“Family and friends of Omarion McKenzie have been forced to mourn a life that was tragically cut short due to a senseless act of cruelty,” Rocah stated. “This sentence will bring some measure of closure and justice to them and to the Peekskill community.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.