2 Injured When Skydiving Plane Crashes In Hudson Valley

Two people are recovering after a skydiving plane crashed during an attempted landing in the Hudson Valley.

State Police in Ulster County said the single engine, fixed wing airplane crashed at around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, in the town of Gardiner.

At the time, the 1975 Piper Cherokee Six 300 plane was flying from Westchester County Airport in White Plains to Skydive The Ranch, located in Gardiner, police said.

While attempting to land at the skydiving facility, the pilot stated there appeared to be an issue with the plane’s brakes and the aircraft would not stop.

The pilot tried climbing in an attempt to make another landing, but did not gain enough altitude and struck a cable fence at the end of the runway near Sand Hill Road, according to police.

The plane then crossed Sand Hill Road and traveled through a vacant lot, striking trees and rocks before coming to a stop on Sand Hill Road.

Of the four people onboard, police said the pilot and front seat passenger suffered minor injuries. Nobody else was injured in the ordeal.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.