$1M NY Lottery Powerball Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

There's a new millionaire in the Hudson Valley after a lucky person purchased a winning New York Lottery Powerball ticket worth a million dollars.

The ticket was purchased for the Saturday, May 8 Powerball game and was sold at Smokes 4 Less at 982 Main St., in Fishkill, said New York Lottery

The winning numbers for the drawing were 12-17-20-21-26, with the Power Ball 08.

No one won the jackpot of $155 million.

The third-place winner will take home $50,000.

The Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.

