$1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In NY As Jackpot Hits $850M

The jackpot for next week's Mega Millions drawing has climbed to $850 million after there were no grand prize winners in the drawing held Friday night, Jan. 15.

Eight $1 million second prizes were sold -- including one in New York, on Long Island, at Hick's Piccolo Gourmet Deli on Levittown Parkway in Hicksville.

The other second-prize winners were in New Jersey (in Wallington and Sparta), as well as California, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin

Friday night's winning numbers were 3-11-12-38-43, with 15 as the Mega Ball.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.