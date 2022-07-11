17-Year-Old Nabbed For Shooting Of Another Teen In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley 17-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting another teen, seriously wounding them.

The shooting took place in June in Dutchess County in the city of Beacon at Davies South Terrace apartments.

When police arrived on the scene to investigate a complaint of shots fired, they were informed that a gunshot victim had been located at the Bridge Inn boarding house on Route 9D in Beacon, said the Beacon Police.

An investigation revealed that a 17-year-old male had been shot and seriously wounded in the abdomen and the suspect was another 17-year-old, police said.

On Friday, July 8, the suspect, whose name was withheld due to age, was arrested and charged with:

Assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

Reckless endangerment

The suspect was arraigned in Dutchess County Court and remanded to a secure juvenile detention facility without bail.

