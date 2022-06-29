$15 Million Bridge Replacement Projects Complete In Hudson Valley

State officials announced the completion of bridge replacement projects that cost a total of about $15 million in the Hudson Valley.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of the projects to replace the US Route 6 Bridge in Putnam County and the State Route 209 Bridge in Ulster County on Tuesday, June 28.

Hochul said the $10.9 million project in Brewster to replace the US Route 6 Bridge over Metro-North Railroad's Harlem River Line creates a direct intersection with Michael Neuner Drive, fulfilling a goal to improve downtown access to Brewster's western neighborhoods.

The $4 million project in Wawarsing to replace the State Route 209 Bridge over Fantine Kill replaced a nearly 50-year-old structure, enhancing safety and increasing mobility along a connector that links Ellenville to a nearby shopping center and the Ellenville Regional Hospital, officials said.

"As we build back our infrastructure, it is important that we prioritize and emphasize community needs and connectivity in the Hudson Valley and all across New York State," Hochul said. "We are committed to transformative projects like these that bring communities closer together and promote safety, access and economic growth."

