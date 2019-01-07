$1.39M Suit Seeks Unpaid Taxes From Area Couple

Federal officials are suing a Hudson Valley couple who owe more than a million dollar in unpaid taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman announced that the federal government is suing Michael Satz and Marietta Staples of Staatsburg in Dutchess County in an effort to help the IRS collect $1.39 million in unpaid taxes. The lawsuit alleges that they have refused or failed to pay on income taxes dating back more than a decade, to 2016.

According to reports, tax liens have previously been levied against the couple in 2008, 2009 and 2016. They were refiled in each of the past two years. The government is reportedly asking the court to reduce the taxes, penalties and interest in a judgment.

The complaint filed in White Plains federal court last month states that the IRS has made multiple attempts to collect the overdue taxes through direct contact, written and electronic correspondence, none of which have been successful.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

