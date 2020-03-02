11-Year-Old From Area Dies In 300-Foot Fall While Ice Climbing

An 11-year-old boy from Westchester County died after falling about 300 feet while ice climbing in the Catskills.

The boy, whose identity has not been released, fell about 300 feet down ice-covered ledges In the Town of Hunter, Greene County Sheriff Peter Kusminsky said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 in the Indian Head Wilderness area of the Catskill State Park near a popular ice climbing location known as the "Dark Side" off of Platte Clove Road, according to Kusminsky.

The victim had been ice climbing with a group which included his father, two other children ages 13 and 15, and three other adults.

As they were walking out on a portion of a trail that was equipped with a hand line, the 11-year-old victim lost his footing, slipped and fell, Kusminsky said.

Forest Rangers were able to get down to the scene where the victim was found dead. A determination was then made that it would be too dangerous to attempt to extricate the victim in the darkness, said Kusminsky.

A team of Forest Rangers proceeded in at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 1 to recover the body. At approximately 4:30 p.m., the body was recovered and taken to Ellis Hospital Morgue pending an autopsy.

The victim's hometown in Westchester has not been released.

The investigation is continuing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

