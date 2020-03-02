Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Wild Week Starts With Warming Trend, Could End With Snow
News

11-Year-Old From Area Dies In 300-Foot Fall While Ice Climbing

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 in the Indian Head Wilderness area of the Catskill State Park near a popular ice climbing location known as the "Dark Side" off of Platte Clove Road.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 in the Indian Head Wilderness area of the Catskill State Park near a popular ice climbing location known as the "Dark Side" off of Platte Clove Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An 11-year-old boy from Westchester County died after falling about 300 feet while ice climbing in the Catskills.

The boy, whose identity has not been released, fell about 300 feet down ice-covered ledges In the Town of Hunter, Greene County Sheriff Peter Kusminsky said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 in the Indian Head Wilderness area of the Catskill State Park near a popular ice climbing location known as the "Dark Side" off of Platte Clove Road, according to Kusminsky.

The victim had been ice climbing with a group which included his father, two other children ages 13 and 15, and three other adults.

As they were walking out on a portion of a trail that was equipped with a hand line, the 11-year-old victim lost his footing, slipped and fell, Kusminsky said.

Forest Rangers were able to get down to the scene where the victim was found dead. A determination was then made that it would be too dangerous to attempt to extricate the victim in the darkness, said Kusminsky.

A team of Forest Rangers proceeded in at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 1 to recover the body. At approximately  4:30 p.m., the body was recovered and taken to Ellis Hospital Morgue pending an autopsy.

The victim's hometown in Westchester has not been released.

The investigation is continuing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.