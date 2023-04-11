Contact Us
Breaking News: Power Play Ticket Worth $150,000 Sold In NY
$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At Popular Store In Hudson Valley

A Powerball Power Play ticket sold at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, hit the third-prize making the ticket worth $100,000.
A Powerball Power Play ticket sold at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, hit the third-prize making the ticket worth $100,000. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Powerball

A popular Hudson Valley store known for selling winning lottery tickets hits again with a third-prize Powerball Power Play ticket worth $100,000.

The winning Power Play ticket was sold in Orange County for the Monday, April 10 game at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh, said the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. 

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 9-10-36-46-52 and the Powerball was 14. The Power Play multiplier for the drawing was 2, which means the third-place prize – not including the jackpot – was doubled to $100,000. The Power Play feature is an additional $1 extra per game.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Tickets for Powerball expire one year from the date of the drawing. 

