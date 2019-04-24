100,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef Products Recalled Due To Possible E. Coli Contamination

More than 100,000 pounds of raw ground beef are being recalled due to concerns of a possible E. Coli outbreak, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

FSIS announced this week that Georgia-based K2D Foods is recalling approximately 113,424 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O103. The recalled items were produced on March 26, March 29, April 2, April 5, April 10, and April 12.

The company is recalling 24-pound vacuum-packed packages in cardboard boxes containing raw “Ground Beef Puck” with “Use Thru” dates of 4/14/19, 4/17/19, 4/20/19, 4/23/19, 4/28/19, and 4/30/19.

According to FSIS, the recalled items have the establishment number “EST. 51308” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the boxes.

The recall comes as part of a larger investigation into the outbreak of E. coli O103.

“Unopened, intact ground beef collected as part of the ongoing investigation from a restaurant location, where multiple case-patients reported dining, tested positive for E. coli O103,” FSIS noted. "At this time, there is no definitive link between this positive product and the ongoing E. coli O103 outbreak. Further traceback and product analysis continue to determine if the recalled products are related to the E. coli O103 outbreak.”

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Symptoms of E. coli include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting for several days. Others may endure a minor fever.

"Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended," according to the USDA. "Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O103 infection. HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output."

