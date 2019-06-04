100 Deadliest Days Campaign Focuses On Dangers Of Distracted Teen Driving

With Memorial Day in the rearview mirror, AAA is cautioning that the holiday kicked off the “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers on area roadways.

Over the past five years, nearly 3,500 people have been killed in crashes involving teen drivers during the 100 Deadliest Days - the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day - when the number of crash fatalities involving a teen driver historically rise.

According to AAA, from 2013 through 2017, the major factors contributed to teen crashes during the summer includes speeding (28 percent of incidents); drinking and driving (17 percent) or distracted driving (9 percent).

“Crash data shows that teens are a vulnerable driver group with a higher probability of being involved in crashes,” David Yang, Executive Director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety said. “And while teens may make mistakes when first learning to drive, it is important to continue educating them about safety behind the wheel so they avoid the reckless behaviors that put themselves and others at risk on the road.”

AAA determined that nearly two-thirds of people injured or killed in a crash involving a teen driver are not teenagers, noting that more teens are out on the road while off from school during the summer.

An average of nearly 700 people died each year in crashes involving teens, with the average number of deaths involving teens between the ages of 15 and 18 was 17 percent higher per day compared to days outside of the summer. One in six fatal crashes involved teens drinking and driving.

In the AAA Foundation’s latest Traffic Safety Culture Index, nearly half (49.7 percent) of teen drivers reported speeding on a residential street in the past 30 days and nearly 40 percent say they sped on the freeway. More than half (52 percent) admitted to reading a text or email while driving in the past 30 days, with 40 percent reporting that they’ve sent or read an email while behind the wheel.

“Parents have plenty to be concerned about as their teen hits the road this summer,” Jennifer Ryan, AAA Director of State Relations, noted. “Teens are making deadly mistakes on the road. Parents are the best line of defense to keep everyone safe behind the wheel.”

AAA Manager of Driver Training Programs Bill Van Tassel added that “teens should also prepare for summer driving by practicing safety during every trip. Storing your phone out of reach, minding the speed limit, and staying away from impairing substances like alcohol and marijuana will help prevent many crashes from ever occurring.”

