10 Shot, 16 Injured On NYC Subway By Suspect Possibly Wearing Gas Mask, Vest

This story has been updated.

Ten people were shot on the platform of a New York City subway station during the morning commute and 18 were injured on Tuesday, April 12, according to authorities.

A male suspect, reportedly wearing a gas mask and construction vest, fled the scene in Brooklyn at Sunset Park in the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue after events unfolded just before 8:30 a.m. The suspect is described as being Black, around 5-foot-5, heavy set, wearing a green vest and a gray sweatshirt.

A possible smoke device detonated during the incident, according to multiple reports. No active explosive devices were found at the scene, the FDNY said.

Five of the people shot are in critical condition, but stable condition, and officials say they do not believe the injuries are life threatening. Initially, reports said five people were shot and 13 injured before the NYPD updated the number of victims later in the morning.

The 18 people injured include the 10 who were shot, authorities said.

"Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area," the NYPD announced.

"I have been briefed on this developing situation in Brooklyn," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "First responders are on the scene and we will work with MTA and NYPD to provide updates as the investigation continues."

